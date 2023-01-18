IMSA “Win the Weekend” docuseries takes an inside look at GTP

Debuting today on IMSA’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/imsaofficial), “Win the Weekend” is a new docuseries designed to take viewers inside the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class.

The series offers a behind-the-scenes look as all the parties involved work tirelessly to launch a new era of sports car racing, the first episode deals with testing as the manufacturers and teams gear up for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona when the GTP class makes its competition debut. Seven more episodes will follow throughout the season, produced by the automotive creative agency, Tangent Vector and directed by JF Musial with the support of Michelin. Episode 2 (airing Feb. 13) will cover the outcome of the Rolex 24 At Daytona and GTP’s competition debut in the grueling, twice-around-the-clock challenge.

“This docuseries offers fans unprecedented access to the inner workings of how the GTP teams and manufacturers have devoted countless hours to the development of this new, highly anticipated prototype class for the WeatherTech Championship,” said IMSA SVP of Marketing, David Pettit. “Through ‘Win the Weekend,’ IMSA will reach new audiences who are interested in these state-of-the-art race cars — and IMSA overall — throughout the 2023 season. All of us at IMSA wish to thank our good partner Michelin for supporting this project.”

In partnership with IMSA, Michelin spearheaded a comprehensive audience research initiative in 2021 that indicated a large potential new audience. With the introduction of sustainable, hybrid technology, timing was perfect to launch the docuseries focusing on the GTP story.

“As a sponsor of IMSA, Michelin sees a see great opportunity with ‘Win the Weekend,’” said Katelyn Berry, vice president of business to consumer marketing of Michelin North America, Inc. “Our research shows that there is strong potential to grow the IMSA fan base when people are exposed to the race series. With so many iconic automotive brands, multiple classes racing during the weekend, and true track to street innovations that include Michelin tires, IMSA has so much to offer. Telling the story through this docuseries will help open the door to new people while allowing current fans to feel a stronger connection to their favorite teams and drivers.”

In addition to interviews and garage chatter collected from drivers, team members and manufacturer representatives, “Win the Weekend” also relies on a roundtable of racing experts to provide commentary and insights, and to ask the provocative questions necessary to help tell the story. For the initial episode, that includes driver Andy Lally, NASCAR commentator Parker Kligerman and mechanic Bozi Tatarevic.

Those itching for a sports car racing fix before this weekend’s Roar Before the 24 can catch the debut now at youtube.com/imsaofficial.