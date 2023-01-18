HMD Motorsports scales up with new headquarters

The HMD Motorsports team will have a big new home for its eight-car Indy NXT program by the end of summer. Currently housed in a 6500 sq. ft. shop, the team founded by Henry Malukas is set for a tenfold increase in space as it starts the renovation process on a 65,000 sq. ft. building in Brownsburg, Ind..

Last used as a Marsh grocery store in 2017, the property will be converted to suit the needs of HMD’s massive Indy NXT effort and, if Malukas should decide to diversify the team, a future move into the NTT IndyCar Series.

“We love the town of Brownsburg as there are a ton of motorsports-related businesses and vendors in the area,” said HMD GM Mike Maurini. “While the buildout is in progress, we are excited to move into our new headquarters and look forward to what the future holds for HMD Motorsports.”