Dale Coyne Racing confirms Robb for full-time IndyCar ride

The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series grid is complete following Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s signing of Sting Ray Robb to drive the No. 51 Honda.

The 2020 Indy Pro 2000 by Cooper Tires champion and 2022 Indy Lights runner-up from Idaho will partner with the returning David Malukas to give the Illinois-based team a pair of young and promising talents to develop as Robb vies for Rookie of the Year honors and Malukas pursues his first IndyCar win.

With a start on Anderson Promotions’ USF Championships ladder in 2017, the 21-year-old American brings six seasons of open-wheel training to his upcoming IndyCar debut and coming off the back of a strong test for DCR w/ RWR at Sebring, Robb is confident he’s found a good home.

“This is an opportunity – a dream – that has been long in the making,” Robb told RACER. “I’m honored to join forces with Dale Coyne and his whole organization. I am excited and grateful to be on the IndyCar grid for 2023. We had a great first test together in early January and I was very impressed with the efficiency of the DCR team and how well we worked together in our first day.”

Success with a range of IndyCar rookies like Ed Jones, Alex Palou, Santino Ferrucci, and Malukas made it easy for Robb to align with Coyne.

“Dale Coyne Racing has a historically distinguished program that has seen success with many drivers and most recently, with young, talented drivers. I’m looking forward to continuing in that trend and expecting some strong results as we enter my rookie season,” said Robb, whose faith is the core component in his life. “My heroes are all those who have come alongside to make it possible for me to follow God’s calling in my life; and to them I say, ‘Thank you.’ All the glory goes to God!”

Robb will continue to rely on Pieter Rossi, father of 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi who joined the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team during the offseason, as his manager through Rossi’s One Motorsports Marketing and Management firm.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with Sting Ray and his family since 2017, when he transitioned from karting to formula cars,” Rossi said. “His development through the Road To Indy has been awesome to watch; both on and off track. As a rookie entering IndyCar, he has another opportunity to display his abilities as he takes the next step in his career. He will be great ambassador and professional for IndyCar! He fully understands the responsibility of this opportunity. Working with Dale to secure Sting Ray was enjoyable these past few months, and quite the silly season. I believe DCR’s youthful line up with Sting Ray and David will be very exciting for IndyCar.”

Robb will bring ongoing support from veteran driver coach and businessman Jonny Baker throughout his IndyCar debut.

“Last year we brought on Jonny Baker, a well-known industry professional to work with our young drivers,” Rossi said. “Jonny gets it, he is racer, a true professional and our relationship with him is continuing in 2023. He will be handling trackside support for us working directly with Sting Ray and DCR at test and race events. I have the full faith in Jonny, his work ethic and professionalism. The season cannot begin soon enough.”

Coyne’s excited by the proposition of Malukas and Robb — IndyCar’s youngest pairing at 21 — working together to carry the team forward.

“We’re very excited to have Sting Ray join our team,” he said. “He is coming off a very strong Indy Lights season and he impressed us and performed very well earlier this month at our test in Sebring. I think he and David will make a great pairing. With David continuing where he left off last year and Sting Ray wanting to do well in his rookie season in the series, we have two young, eager drivers that I think will be a force to be reckoned with.”