Chadwick remains with Williams Driver Academy amid Indy NXT move

Jamie Chadwick will remain part of the Williams Driver Academy while she switches her racing focus to the United States with Indy NXT.

The 24-year-old has signed with Andretti Autosport to run in what was previously known as Indy Lights this coming season, following three consecutive W Series titles. Chadwick has been part of the Williams setup since 2019 and the team has kept her involved from a Formula 1 perspective despite the change of location for most of her racing activities.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing; I’ve had their support since 2019,” Chadwick said. “Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula 1 dream alive is very important. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Chadwick will continue to have a personalized simulator program at Williams, and the team’s sporting director Sven Smeets says her skill set allows her to provide to support to the race team too.

“We’re very excited to have Jamie continuing as a core part of our driver academy at Williams Racing,” Smeets said. “She’s an incredibly talented driver and an important role model in inspiring the next generation of females in motorsport. We look forward to supporting her in 2023 while she takes on the new challenge in Indy NXT.”

Williams recently announced a new addition to its driver academy, with Argentine youngster Franco Colapinto joining this year and remaining in Formula 3 at MP Motorsport. Colapinto won two races in 2022 during his rookie campaign in F3.