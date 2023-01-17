F1 won't replace axed Chinese GP

The 2023 Formula 1 season will consist of 23 races as this year’s Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced on the schedule.

China was originally on this season’s calendar as the fourth round of the season between Australia and Azerbaijan, but was cancelled once again due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Although China reopened its borders at the start of this year and wanted to speak to F1 about being reinstated, an agreement couldn’t be reached for it to retake its slot given uncertainty over how other regions are reviewing travel to and from the country.

F1 analyzed potential replacements for the race but did not find a suitable alternative that would work logistically in an already-record calendar, and as a result has opted against substituting China with another venue.

Given the planning required for the early part of the season and tickets already being on sale for events, no other dates will change meaning there will be a three-week gap in the schedule between the Australian Grand Prix on April 2 and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, with the latter forming the first part of a double-header with Miami.

China has not held a race since 2019, having been the first grand prix called off when the COVID-19 pandemic evolved and restrictions remained tight over the following years. At the end of 2021, F1 extended its contract to race in Shanghai until 2025, when F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said “China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow”.

This year’s calendar is already the largest in F1’s history at 23 races, with the addition of Las Vegas and returning Qatar Grand Prix only offset by France dropping off from 2022.