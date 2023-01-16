VIDEO: GTP 101: BMW M Hybrid V8 tech tour

RACER’s new GTP 101 video series continues in alphabetical order with a tech tour of BMW’s M Hybrid V8 prototype. Check back for more videos on the other GTP models and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
