Front Row Motorsports launches eNASCAR team

Front Row Motorsports announced that the team will begin competing in NASCAR’s highest level of virtual competition, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

Front Row has signed series rookie Michael Cosey Jr. and series veteran Allen Boes. Front Row joins current NASCAR teams 23XI, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, RFK Racing, and Stewart-Haas eSports in fielding teams in the series.

Boes and Cosey Jr. each earned their spot in the 2023 season through the eNASCAR Contender Series, akin to the NASCAR Xfinity Series but where the top 20 drivers in points are promoted to the top-level, eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

Like in the NASCAR Cup Series, FRM will use numbers 34 and 38.