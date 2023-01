Episode 84 of Inside the SCCA is a preview of the 2023 Super Tour. Eric Prill, SCCA VP of Road Racing gets us caught up on some changes for 2023. There’s a new coaching program, a new competitor driven one-tire rule in Spec Miata and the new live stream. Eric also gives us an update on the Green to Checker program.

If you want to send Gregg and I info about you or your team — send us an email at SuperTourAnnouncers@gmail.com.