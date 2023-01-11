Williams to reveal 2023 livery on February 6

Williams has announced the earliest launch event of 2023 so far, with its new livery to be unveiled on February 6.

The team is currently without a team principal or technical director following the departures of Jost Capito and FX Demaison respectively towards the end of last year, but has a date in place for what is described as a “season launch.”

The event will take place at 9am Eastern Time and feature America’s first full-time Formula 1 driver in well over a decade — and first to start a race since Alexander Rossi in 2015 — as Logan Sargeant partners Alex Albon at Williams this season.

Williams finished last year bottom of the constructors’ championship and parted ways with two of its most senior staff on the race team in December, following a season that saw it score just eight points in total.

February 6 is currently the earliest date for a launch event this year, although Red Bull, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and Haas are yet to reveal their plans ahead of the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 23.

Following Williams will be AlphaTauri on February 11 in New York, McLaren and Aston Martin both on February 13, Ferrari on February 14 and Alpine on February 16.