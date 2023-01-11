Petty GMS rebrands as Legacy Motor Club

Petty GMS has changed its name to Legacy Motor Club (Legacy M.C.) under the leadership combination of Maury Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

Gallagher founded the Cup Series team in late 2021 before purchasing the majority of Petty’s operation that winter. The organization debuted in 2022 and went to victory lane in Sept. with Erik Jones in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Johnson joined to the ownership group in November (pictured above). Not only is he returning to the industry after spending the last few years running sports cars and a full NTT IndyCar slate, but Johnson is set to return to the racetrack for select events.

Fueling our legacy. The legacy we’ve built, and the legacy we’re building. Introducing: Legacy Motor Club! pic.twitter.com/JpMddss1pD — Legacy Motor Club (@PettyGMS) January 11, 2023

“Just over a year ago, I had the opportunity to acquire Richard Petty Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Gallagher said. “We made great strides throughout the 2022 season, winning the Southern 500 with Erik at Darlington and bringing Noah into the team for 2023.

“With the addition of Jimmie in an ownership role, we knew change was inevitable with his experience and knowledge. Our goal is to win races, win championships, and to represent our partners by performing at the highest level. The new image of Legacy M.C. is something that will allow us to stand out and foster a team environment that breeds success.”

Legacy M.C. fields two full-time Chevrolets for Erik Jones (No. 43) and rookie Noah Gragson (No. 42). Johnson will compete on a part-time basis in a third car, his first race being the season-opening Daytona 500, which he won in 2006 and ’13. The remainder of his schedule is still to be announced.

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different,” said Johnson. “We felt it was important to have a name (Legacy) that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the race car.”

Petty, who was named chairman of Petty GMS, has assumed the role of team ambassador under the rebrand.

“As we were all talking about creating a new name for the team, we looked at Jimmie, myself and Dale Inman – that’s 22 championships – so there couldn’t be a better name to fit our race team than Legacy,” said Petty. “The ‘Motor Club’ is a perfect fit because we want our fans to pull for the whole team. When I see the No. 42 and 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently, or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with Legacy M.C.”

Johnson’s number for his select races is no longer a mystery. In addition to unveiling its new team name, Legacy M.C. announced Johnson would run the No. 84 Chevrolet. Ironically, it is the backward number 48, the car number Johnson is associated with after using it for 18 seasons at Hendrick Motorsports, and his next points win in the Cup Series would be the 84th of his career.

Said Johnson, “I’m looking forward to a new era in the No. 84 with Legacy M.C. and getting a shot to drive the new Next Gen car this season.”