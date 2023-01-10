Arrow McLaren hires Murray for marketing and commercial role

Arrow McLaren has hired Mo Murray as its new VP of marketing and commercial activities. It’s a reunion of sorts for Ireland’s Murray who returns to work under the umbrella of McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Prior to joining McLaren, Brown spent decades developing his Indiana-based Just Marketing International business where Murray was one of the key contributors following a long career working in on the team side of the sport. Through JMI, Murray was the primary account executive for Mazda Motorsports, and with a vacancy atop the Japanese brand’s IMSA DPi program, Murray was hired as Mazda’s new motorsports director in 2021.

Having departed the role at the end of 2022 to join Arrow McLaren, Murray is back in a familiar role where he’ll function under the leadership of Brown and the team’s racing director, Gavin Ward.

“McLaren and James Hunt’s 1976 world championship in his McLaren M23 inspired my passion for motorsports,” Murray said. “To now join and help build this iconic brand with Arrow McLaren IndyCar team is a dream. I am humbled to be part of the talented team in Indianapolis.

“There is more to be done, however, and building enhanced value for our partners and creating a rewarding, emotional connection to our fanbase as the race team climbs to the top step of the NTT IndyCar Series ladder is the challenge we collectively are excited to take on.”