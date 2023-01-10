28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour

28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour

28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour

A total of 28 cars will enter the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next month with eight cars entered into the Pro class of the race that also serves as the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

In the Pro class, Mercedes-AMG will support four cars, BMW will have two, while Porsche and Audi will each be represented by one car. Team WRT will run the pair of BMW M4 GT3’s and last year’s race winners SunEnergy1 return with its Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Legendary Australian Supercars team Triple Eight Racing will enter a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the eight-car Pro-Am class.

Drivers were not released as part of Tuesday’s announcement but notable names who have already committed include Valentino Rossi, Craig Lowndes, Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, and reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde.

Of the 28 cars on the grid, six are non-GT3 entries in the race’s invitational class. This includes a single Porsche 911 Cup, a Mercedes-AMG GT4, and two MARC Cars Australia, including the MARC II V8 that won the invitational class previously.

Full entry list:

Sun Energy 1 PRO Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
Supercheap Auto Racing PRO Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
GruppeM Racing PRO Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing PRO Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
Melbourne Performance Centre PRO Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
Team WRT PRO BMW M4GT3
Team WRT PRO BMW M4GT3
Manthey EMA PRO Porsche 911 GT3R
Schumacher Motorsport Fuchs Racing PRO-AM Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
Melbourne Performance Centre PRO-AM Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
Hallmarc PRO-AM Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport PRO-AM Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
Triple Eight Race Engineering PRO-AM Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
Scott Taylor Motorsport PRO-AM Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
EBM Giga Racing PRO-AM Porsche 911 GT3R
EBM Giga Racing PRO-AM Porsche 911 GT3R
Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport SILVER Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
Valmont Racing SILVER Mercedes-AMG AMG GT3
Wall Racing SILVER Lamborghini Huracan
Supabarn SILVER Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
Melbourne Performance Centre SILVER Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
Melbourne Performance Centre SILVER Audi R8 LMS Evo 2
Our Kloud – UpTo 11 MotorSport INV Porsche 991 GT3 Cup Gen II
Nineteen Corporation INV Mercedes-AMG GT4
MMotorsport / Vantage Racing INV KTM GT XBOW
Daytona Sports Cars INV SIN R1
MRA Motorsport INV MARC I Mazda
Wheels / FX Racing INV MARC II V8

