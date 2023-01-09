Perkins joins SS GreenLight for Xfinity

Blaine Perkins has signed with SS GreenLight Racing for a full season of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing.

Perkins will drive the No. 07 Chevrolet with veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Sr. guiding the team. The Bobby Dotter-owned team will run engines from Richard Childress Racing. Sponsorship for the effort will be announced at a later date.

“It’s really cool,” Perkins told RACER of the opportunity to be a full-time Xfinity Series driver. “I’ve taken this journey to the East Coast to race and started in the Xfinity Series part-time and then ran full-time in the Truck Series last year. It’s really awesome. Dreams come true, for sure.”

A native of California, Perkins cut his teeth grassroots racing. Perkins ran a full slate of ARCA Menards West races in 2020, finishing second in the championship standings with three wins.

A year later, Perkins ran eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Our Motorsports. In addition to his full Truck Series schedule last year, Perkins ran five more Xfinity Series races with Our Motorsports and earned his first top-10 finish in the fall Martinsville Speedway race.

Perkins finished 29th in the championship standings in his rookie Truck Series season. But a move to the Xfinity Series feels more natural to Perkins, who felt himself becoming more comfortable with the car versus the truck.

“I think the transition from maybe the ARCA car to the Xfinity car was a little bit better,” Perkins said. “I’ve got 13 races under my belt over the last two years, and we rattled off our first top-10, so hopefully, we can keep that going.”

Driving for Dotter is also a good fit for Perkins as Dotter was one of the first people that Perkins met in racing.

“He’s a really good person,” said Perkins. “I want to be around the right people, and he’s been in the sport a long time and has a great reputation. Being able to drive for him will be good for me and hopefully good for his race team.”

Perkins is looking forward to a different atmosphere in his new garage.

“I really enjoy the racing — it seems like it’s really hard, aggressive racing in the Xfinity Series,” he said. “But with really talented drivers. So, every lap is a battle. Going to eight road courses this year is going to be pretty cool; I’ve always enjoyed road course racing.”

SS GreenLight Racing earned the first win in its history last season at Auto Club Speedway with Cole Custer. Custer was one of the numerous drivers who drove the No. 07 throughout the course of the season.

Perkins is the first announced driver for SS GreenLight Racing for the 2023 season. The organization also fields the No. 08.

“My expectations are just building each and every week, and I’m going to be going to a lot of new racetracks again,” said Perkins. “I’ve got to adjust to these racetracks I’ve only been to one time, but in a truck, so it’s going to drive completely differently. But I think top 20s will be some really good finishes for us and knock on the door of some top 15s and some top 10s at the short tracks or superspeedways.

“I think we need to have a good, consistent year and have consistent runs, which will be a big goal. And finishing in the top 20 in points will be a big accomplishment for us.”