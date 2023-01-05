SunEnergy1 Mercedes named 61st Rolex 24 entry

There are now 61 entries for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.

IMSA has added the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG to the GT Daytona class, bringing the class car count to 25. The car is also expected to compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which features 57 entries for the four-race season in 2023. Kenny Habul and his SunEnergy1 team sat on the GTD pole for last year’s qualifying race.

“Having 61 cars for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona seems only natural,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “After we previously announced a 60-car capacity for the field last month — and knowing that we received more than 70 entries — our IMSA team regrouped and eventually determined that we could accommodate one more entry to match our field size from last year. This is shaping up to be a Rolex 24 and a 2023 IMSA season for the ages.”

On-track action begins Friday, Jan. 20 for the Roar Before the 24, with the Rolex 24 scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Jan. 28.