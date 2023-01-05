Proposed Cadillac F1 entry no threat to GM IndyCar program

The proposed Formula 1 entry involving General Motors through its Cadillac brand and Andretti Global would not come at the expense of GM’s existing open-wheel program in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Asked if its championship-winning IndyCar engine supply with the Ilmor-built 2.2-liter twin-turbo Chevrolet V6s was in jeopardy with its new F1 ambitions, a GM/Cadillac representative told RACER, “No. We are still committed to IndyCar and have a strong relationship with the series and our teams.”

Chevy enters the final year of IndyCar’s pure internal-combustion-engine power with the 2.2L motors and will spend the rest of 2023 developing the engines to work with new energy recovery systems conceived by MAHLE. GM and its IndyCar rival Honda have agreed to assist IndyCar and MAHLE with the final development and production of the ERS units that will take the series into its first use of hybrid powertrains in 2024.

Owing to the extreme costs associated with competing in F1, GM also confirmed its other racing projects will go forward as well if the Andretti Cadillac grand prix endeavor comes to fruition.

“We will also continue our presence with Cadillac in IMSA’s top class and will compete full time in the WEC with our all-new Cadillac V-LMDh,” the spokesperson added. “If Andretti Cadillac is fortunate enough to be approved for F1 entry, it will be a great addition to our racing portfolio.”