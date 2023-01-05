Extreme E extends FOX Sports TV deal

Extreme E has signed an extension to its broadcast deal with FOX Sports, ensuring live coverage of the all-electric off-road series for the next two seasons. The deal means that the championship will be broadcast on FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Racing, and FOX Sports digital platforms in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean during the 2023 and ‘24 seasons.

“We’re proud and delighted to announce the extension of this broadcasting agreement between FOX Sports and Extreme E for 2023 and 2024,” said Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E. “The deal signifies a major commitment by a sports broadcasting powerhouse, further underlining the ever-increasing popularity of our championship’s thrilling on-track spectacle as well as the human stories behind the racing.

“The extension ensures that millions of viewers across North America and the Caribbean will receive the live coverage of Extreme E as we move into our third season and beyond.”

There is considerable American presence in Extreme E, with IndyCar powerhouses Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing, the latter being backed by General Motors’ GMC Hummer EV brand, competing in the series. Kyle LeDuc, Sara Price, and RJ Anderson have all featured for Ganassi over the last two seasons as well, while McLaren featured U.S. rallycross and drifting champion Tanner Foust in 2022 and will again in ‘23.

A race in the U.S. has also been mooted for this year, with a round in mid-September currently earmarked for either Brazil or the US.

“It’s great to extend our relationship with Extreme E,” said Frank Wilson, FOX Sports’ VP of production. “An innovative series with an impactful mission, Extreme E delivers not only competitive racing across a wide variety of courses, but also drives conversation across broader topics impacting communities around the world.”

Extreme E’s third season will begin on March 11-12 in Saudi Arabia.