Andretti Global partners with GM on proposed Andretti Cadillac Racing F1 entry

Andretti Global and General Motors (GM) have announced their intention to partner on a potential Formula 1 entry following the FIA’s announcement it may invite Expressions of Interest from new teams.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem tweeted that he had asked the governing body to look into the potential to expand the F1 grid earlier this week, and in a joint announcement issued on Thursday Andretti and GM said they are pursuing an entry as Andretti Cadillac.

The partnership would bring GM into F1 for the first time.

“General Motors is honored to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing,” said GM president Mark Reuss. “We have a long, rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are thrilled with the prospect of pairing with Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help spur even more global interest in the series and the sport.

“Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal. Our brand has a motorsports pedigree that’s more than a century in the making, and we would be proud to have the opportunity to bring our distinct American innovation and design to F1.”

The team would be based out of the United States but with a support facility in the United Kingdom. An entry date is not yet identified as more details are required from the FIA regarding a potential submission.

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next,” Michael Andretti said. “I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula 1 and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans. I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid.

“Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula 1 contender.”

The FIA welcomed the news, although warned it would take a number of months for the process of looking into new teams to be carried out.

“The FIA is exploring the Expressions of Interest process and we will provide a further update in the near future,” an FIA spokesperson said. “Today’s news from the United States is further proof of the popularity and growth of the FIA Formula One World Championship under the FIA’s stewardship. It is particularly pleasing to have interest from two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global.

“Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among OEMs which has already attracted an entry from Audi.

“Any Expressions of Interest process will follow strict FIA protocol and will take several months.”

In response, Formula 1 said it is excited by the amount of potential teams that want to join the grid but reiterates Andretti is not the only team attempting to do so.

“There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others,” an F1 statement read.

“We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by all the relevant stakeholders. Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”