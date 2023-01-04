Haas F1 reveals new branding for 2023

Team director Guenther Steiner says Haas is “raring to go” in 2023 with its new title partner MoneyGram and revised driver lineup, as the team unveiled a new logo.

The MoneyGram deal was announced at the United States Grand Prix last October but only comes into effect now ahead of the 2023 season, with Haas officially being renamed as the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Ahead of a busy February that will see a new car and livery unveiled prior to pre-season testing beginning, Steiner says the team is chomping at the bit to begin its new era.

“We’re delighted we’ve hit January and will now officially be known as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” Steiner said. “When we announced MoneyGram’s title partnership with us back in October at the United States Grand Prix, this was the date we looked forward to as it’s a new year and a new name for us, complete with a new logo to launch.

“We have an exciting few weeks ahead with the livery reveal and then the launch of this year’s car, the VF-23, coming soon. After that we’re into pre-season testing, then the season begins in earnest in Bahrain. Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is raring to go alongside our new driver lineup of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

“I know MoneyGram’s partnership and activation around the team will appeal to their existing customer base while offering truly global opportunities to reach out to new customers through the Formula 1 season. We can’t wait to get started. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team — it has a good ring to it!”

MoneyGram chairman and CEO Alex Holmes says the potential at Haas excites his company at the start of the partnership.

“As we kick off 2023, we are hitting the ground running with the official name change to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” Holmes said. “Today, we launched the new team logo, and over the course of the next few months, we will reveal the new livery design before the cars hit the track in March.

“It’s an exciting time for MoneyGram — one of the world’s leading brands that powers cross-border money transfers — as we execute our strategic goals to deliver additional innovative financial solutions and embark on this new journey as the title sponsor of an F1 fan-favorite with incredible potential. It’s go time!”