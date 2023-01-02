Ben Sulayem asks FIA to explore potential for new F1 teams

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has tasked the governing body with looking into the potential to expand the Formula 1 grid with new teams.

F1 has been a 10-team championship since 2016, when Manor folded to leave the current constructors in place for the past six seasons. Amid a boom in popularity for the sport and the introduction of financial regulations that give the teams more viable business models, multiple interested parties have emerged wanting to enter F1, including Andretti Global, which came close to taking over Sauber in 2021.

However, up to now there has been no active process from the FIA to invite formal applications – something Ben Sulayem says he’s keen to change.

“I have asked my FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams for the FIA F1World Championship,” he tweeted on Monday.

Any new team would have to be approved by the FIA and also reach an agreement with F1 itself regarding commercial rights – something that could still prove to be a stumbling block as Liberty Media has been comfortable splitting revenues 10 ways and teams don’t want to give up a percentage of its share to a new entrant without guarantees it will have a positive impact on the sport’s income.

RACER understands Andretti – currently building a new headquarters in Fishers, Indiana with scope for a Formula 1 set-up – is one of many potential teams to inform F1 of their desire to be considered for a future entry, but none have yet been able to make official applications to the FIA.