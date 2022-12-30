Inside the SCCA: Hoosier Super Tour live streaming plans

In this episode we do a deep dive into the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour live stream plans. It’s an exciting time for the club. The Super Tour live stream is not only adding video but it’s a completely re-imagined concept. I caught up with the guy who’s going to make it all happen — the owner of DriversEye Live, Brendan Kaczmarek. You’re going to love his passion for the club and the product he plans to deliver. We’re also going to reveal who this year’s Super Tour announce team will be.
