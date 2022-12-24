Velocity Invitational returns to Sonoma for 2023

Vintage motorsports and lifestyle event Velocity Invitational has announced that it will return to Sonoma Raceway for 2023. McLaren is set to return as a featured partner in 2023, marking its 60th anniversary and will bring some of the most spectacular vehicles from its heritage car collection to the event known for its impressive lineup of curated cars from the highest echelons of racing and manufacturers in a family-friendly and luxurious ambiance. The three-day event will run November 10-12, 2023.

Velocity Invitational will celebrate its fourth year in 2023 and brings some of the rarest race cars on Earth, including some of the greatest Formula 1 cars ever created. The event offers an upscale atmosphere in beautiful surroundings, with racing focusing on showing these rare and historic automobiles in the context of their intended purpose of competing on the track. There’s no shortage of action, with competitions specifically curated to honor classic racing rivalries and spark new ones. The 2023 event at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host Velocity Invitational favorites, including competitive vintage group racing, the Mustangs Vs. Minis enduro, modern hypercar demonstrations and several well-known racers in attendance, all in a family-friendly atmosphere featuring the region’s best food and wine.

“Velocity Invitational is thrilled to return to Sonoma Raceway for 2023,” said event founder, Jeff O’Neill. “This is the only event in the world that combines the best in food, wine, and motorsports at this level. We are amazed by the support and excitement from the community in helping us make this one of the most anticipated events of the year for enthusiasts. 2023 promises to be the best Velocity Invitational yet.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said, “Velocity is one of the real highlights in the motorsport calendar, and for 2023, McLaren will be bringing some of the most spectacular and historic vehicles in the world from our heritage collection to mark our 60th anniversary. This is one not to be missed.”

The 2022 Velocity Invitational took place in October at WeatherTech Laguna Seca, with more than 15,000 people attending the event throughout the extended weekend. A live stream was shared with over 600,000 followers across YouTube (syndicated by Goodwood Road & Racing) and other streaming platforms. Highlights included hundreds of iconic race cars, including some of the most winning from McLaren’s racing history. Mario Andretti, one of the most successful drivers in the history of motorsports, attended the event where he drove a 2013 McLaren MP4-28A. Also in attendance were IndyCar star Pato O’Ward, F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen, Alister McRae and Tanner Foust.