Looking back on NASCAR’s founding, 75 years on

On December 14, 1947, Bill France Sr. gathered 35 people for four days of meetings (Dec. 14 – 17) at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach. The distinguished group represented the most influential names in the racing industry at the time and included drivers, mechanics, promoters, car owners, journalists, businessmen and a recording secretary.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) was born from that meeting and though he knew what was needed, not even France himself could envision what the sport would become.

“Stock car racing has got distinct possibilities for Sunday shows and we do not know how big it can be if it’s handled properly… It can go the same way as big car racing (Indianapolis), I believe stock car racing can become a nationally recognized sport by having a National Point Standing. Stock car racing as we’ve been running it is not, in my opinion, the answer… We must try to get track owners and promoters interested in building stock car racing up. We are all interested in one thing — that is improving the present conditions. The answer lies in our group right here today to do it.”

– Bill France Sr., speaking at NASCAR’s organizational meeting at the Streamline Hotel .

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.