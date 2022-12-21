AWA announces two-car IMSA LMP3 effort for 2023

AWA will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series with two LMP3 entries for the entirety of the 2023 season, the team announced on Wednesday. The Canada-based team will run a pair of Duqueine D08 cars.

In the team’s No. 13 Orlando Corporation Duqueine D08 will be Orey Fidani and Matt Bell for the full season. They will be joined by Lars Kern and Moritz Kranz for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Fidani and the AWA LMP3 entry from last season finished sixth in the championship with the team’s best result being a second-place finish at Road America.

“We learned a lot after our successful first LMP3 campaign last year, and I am elated to be participating in my second WeatherTech season. We now have a year under our belts, and the learning curve won’t be as steep,” Fidani said.

Anthony Mantella will step up from IMSA Prototype Challenge, where he ran with AWA. Mantella will make his Rolex 24 debut alongside Wayne Boyd, who he will share the No. 17 Duquiene with for the full year. Nicolas Varrone will join for the four endurance races and Thomas Merrill will join the team for Daytona.

“I am super excited to kick off our 2023 IMSA campaign,” Boyd said. “It doesn’t get any better than the Rolex 24 At Daytona. It is such an iconic race and it feels like the perfect place for the season to get underway.

“We had a superb test out there a few weeks ago, we definitely learned a lot and we feel confident with our strong pace. We are absolutely going into this race with a winning mindset. I’m relatively new to the team but I feel at home already and I’d like to thank everyone, especially Anthony, for the opportunity to be part of this program.”