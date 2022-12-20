Binge watch Race Industry Week 2022 - All recordings now available

The list of featured speakers at the third annual Race Industry Week was spectacular. If you missed any of the live sessions, watch the recordings now below.

Speakers and interview sessions included: Justin Marks, Steve Phelps, John Force, Brittany Force, Robert Hight, Tom Kristensen, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Clay Millican, Erica Enders, Jay Frye, Mike Beam, Marcus Smith, John Doonan, Alan Gow, Kyle Petty, Mike Hull, Beth Paretta, Jim Campbell, Sheikh Salman Al-Khalifa, Walt Czarnecki, Sr., Bobby Epstein, Mark Rushbrook, David Wilson, John Clagett, Ed Pink, Pierre Fillon, Greg Gill, Jason Dienhart, Lyn St. James, Cal Wells, Bisimoto, Carlos Ezpeleta, Adam Bailey, Kevin Miller, Rob Herrod, Linda Vaughn, Michael Cobb, Wilfried Eibach, Brian Carter, Tony Parella, Chris Stewart, Matt Martelli and many more.!

Click here to watch