Porsche clarifies driver lineups for IMSA and WEC

While Porsche Penske Motorsport had previously announced who would be driving the Porsche 963 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship, the exact pairings and lineups had yet to be determined. At its annual Night of Champions gala in Weissach, Germany, Porsche announced the driver pairings and additional endurance drivers for both series.

Englishman Nick Tandy, newly back in the Porsche fold after a couple of years with Corvette, will join Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 6 Porsche 963 in the WeatherTech Championship. Frenchman Jaminet is fresh off winning the inaugural GTD PRO championship with Matt Campbell in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche. Campbell will team up with Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 963. Longtime Penske driver Dane Cameron will join Tandy and Jaminet in the No. 6 for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, while Danish driver Michael Christensen will be in the No. 7. with Australian Campbell and Brazilian Nasr.

The two additional drivers for Daytona will take the wheel of the No. 5 963 in WEC, with Frenchman Frederic Makowiecki joining Cameron and Christensen. The No. 6 WEC car will be piloted by Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor. Gianmaria Bruni, Romain Dumas, Richard Lietz and Thomas Preining will also be part of the 2023 factory contingent, with their exact roles and schedules to be determined.

The Porsche 963 will have its competition debut in the new GTP class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, with the first on-track activity during the Roar Before the 24 Jan. 20-22. The WEC debut will come at the 1000km of Sebring on March 17, with Porsche going for its 20th 24 Hours of Le Mans victory this summer.

Customer teams will also be fielding Porsche 963s. JDC-Miller Motorsports will compete with the marque in the WeatherTech Championship, while Jota Sport and Proton Competition will campaign 963s in WEC.