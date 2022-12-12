Williams CEO and team principal Capito departs, technical chief Demaison also exits

Williams has announced the departures of team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison.

Capito joined as CEO at the end of the 2020 season, taking over as team principal from Simon Roberts in June of 2021. He hired his former Volkswagen technical director FX Demaison in March of 2021, but the pair will now both be replaced after Williams finished at the bottom of the constructors’ championship this season.

In a statement, Williams said Capito “is stepping aside” while Demaison “will leave his post.” RACER understands that team owners Dorilton Capital had made clear its intentions to take the team in a different direction with its management.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team,” Capito said. “I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage says the overhaul will make the next phase of a recovery plan for the team, with a new team principal and technical director to be announced in due course.

“We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and dedication as we embarked on a major transformation process to begin the journey of reviving Williams Racing,” Savage said. “We’re grateful that Jost postponed his planned retirement to take on this challenge and now he will pass the reins on for the next part of this staged process.

“We would also like to thank FX for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future as he moves on.”

Capito is the second team principal to leave his position following the end of the 2022 season, after Mattia Binotto officially resigned from Ferrari at the end of November.