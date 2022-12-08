TGM completes switch to Aston Martin with MPC program

Following its move to Aston Martin machinery in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Team TGM has unveiled a full-season, two-car IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge program.

The team will retain its driver lineups of Ted Giovanis with Owen Trinkler and Matt Plumb with his brother Hugh Plumb but will switch from Porsche to Aston Martin. The Plumb brothers finished 11th in last season’s Grand Sport championship while Giovanis and Trinkler finished 12th. Giovanis and Trinkler collected two podium finishes, including a second place at Daytona in the opening round of last year’s MPC season.

“The move to Aston Martin was after great consideration and diligence,” team owner Giovanis said. “It’s never easy to move an entire racing program to a new marque, but we’ve been delighted with the support and activation of Aston Martin. We are looking forward to the sort of technical interaction and development Aston Martin has incorporated with their teams in the past championship-winning seasons.”

Team TGM announced in mid-November a partnership with Aston Martin and TF Sport to enter the Rolex 24. As of now, that GT Daytona entry is only for the season opener.

“I am very grateful to Ted and Team TGM for having me back again for 2023,” Matt Plumb said. “It is very unique to have the opportunity to co-drive with your brother, and even rarer when it is a good thing!

“We are both very competitive, definitely hold each other accountable to perform at our best, and understand extremely well what needs to be done to win. Although the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge competition continues to elevate its game, I feel we are hungrier than ever to bring TGM back to the front.

“The switch to Aston is very exciting; they have shown to be a great partner in the sport, and I’m looking forward to beginning testing and seeing what it’s got.”