Team TGM, TF Sport pairing up for Rolex 24 GT Daytona entry

Team TGM and Ted Giovanis will partner with TF Sport for a GT Daytona entry in next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Giovanis will join Matt Plumb, Hugh Plumb, and Owen Trinkler in an Aston Martin Vantage. TF Sport, meanwhile, is coming off of a hugely successful weekend at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain that saw the team capture the GTE Am title.

“Many considerations went into the decision to go with Aston Martin and TF Sport,” Giovanis said. “The opportunity made sense for our team on many levels and gave us the best chance to build on our 2022 Rolex 24 finish.

“TF Sport has extensive experience and success racing in Europe and our congratulations go to them for capturing the 2022 WEC Championship last weekend in the GTE Am category. However, they also have experience at the Rolex 24 and after much thought and due diligence, we felt that TF Sport and Aston Martin gave us the best opportunity for a podium finish in 2023.”

Team TGM finished seventh in class in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona in a Porsche GTD entry. It was the team’s only IMSA WeatherTech entry of the year.

“Although the Aston Martin is new to Team TGM, it’s obviously a car that has been very well-developed and had much success in sportscar racing,” Giovanis said. “TF Sport has been at the forefront of the race success with Aston Martin, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them join us for the Rolex 24.”

TF Sport made its Rolex 24 debut in 2021 and finished seventh in an entry with Ben Keating.

“We are really excited to be partnering up with Team TGM at the Daytona 24,” TF Sport’s managing director Tom Ferrier said. “It’s such an awesome event and we hope our knowledge of the Aston Martin GT3 can help them achieve a great result and enjoy their move to a fantastic brand.”