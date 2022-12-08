Hawksworth and Barnicoat return for Lexus in GTD PRO

Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat will return as the full-time driver lineup in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, competing together once again in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO class for the 2023 season.

Barnicoat finished second in the IMSA GTD PRO championship on the strength of two wins, six podium finishes and two pole positions during the 2022 season. Hawksworth joined him in victories at Road America and the first endurance win for Lexus and Vasser Sullivan at Petit Le Mans – joined by Kyle Kirkwood – but missed part of the season due to an injury.

Hawksworth, who has been with the Lexus GT3 program since its inception, returns for his fifth season with Vasser Sullivan. The 31-year-old from Bradford, England, scored the pole positions for the two victories last season,

“2023 will mark my seventh year with the Lexus family,” Hawksworth said. “We ended the 2022 season on a high with two wins in the last three races and we have to now carry that momentum through the off-season and into 2023. The target is to win the championship, but the competition will only get tougher. We will need to continue to improve and move forward as a team and bring our “A” game every weekend if we are to make this a reality. It’s great to be back alongside Ben again and the rest of the Vasser Sullivan team. We are up for the fight!”

Barnicoat returns for his second season with the Vasser Sullivan team. Along with his two GTD PRO victories, the 25-year-old Chesterfield, England native was also victorious in the GTD class with Kirkwood at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park.

“I’m thrilled to officially announce that I’ll be back with Lexus Racing, Vasser Sullivan and Jack for the 2023 IMSA season,” Barnicoat said. “2022 was a fantastic year. I loved being a part of the family we have here, and we achieved amazing things together, so to go into the next season with that continuity is great. Teaming up with Jack again for the full season will give us a perfect driver lineup to go for the overall title. I’ve got all of my firsts out of the way this year, so we are going into 2023 in such a strong place.”

The 2023 season will mark the fifth year Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together. Vasser Sullivan will also run a Lexus RC F GT3 entry in the GTD class as it did this season, with a driver announcement forthcoming.