Newgarden and McLaughlin to run Rolex 24 with Tower Motorsports

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate, three-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, have been confirmed for their first Rolex 24 At Daytona appearance with Tower Motorsports.

The IndyCar stars join Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson and team owner/defending IMSA LMP2 champion John Farano in the No. 8 ORECA 07-Gibson V8.

“This is definitely an event that was on my bucket list, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, so I am beyond grateful for this opportunity,” Newgarden said. “We’re a group of very competitive people, and we all want to win,” said Newgarden. “I think this is a very exciting challenge and I believe this team can accomplish great things together. I have a close relationship with Scott (McLaughlin) as well and I couldn’t be happier to be doing this with him as teammates.”

McLaughlin added, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to race with this amazing group of drivers. This is a stellar lineup and a perfect chance to show what we can do together. This is a proven crew that clearly knows how to win races, and that’s exactly what we’re setting out to accomplish at Daytona.”

For Simpson, who will spend another season in Indy NXT under the guidance of HMD Motorsports, a return to IMSA, where he was part of the winning GTD team in October at Petit Le Mans, in an LMP2 car will be a step up in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“I’m proud to join Tower Motorsports in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Daytona,” he said. “I’m thankful for John Farano’s support and am counting down the days to join him, Josef, Scott and the entire team. We’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward with our eyes set on victory lane.”

The new lineup presents Farano with a proper chance of finding success at IMSA’s season opener.

“Following last year’s successful season, we know we have the potential to challenge for a win at Daytona,” he said. “There’s nothing we want more than to expand on our strengths and pick up some more hardware when we cross that finish line.

“I’m elated to partner with Josef and Scott, who are seasoned pros and will undoubtedly bring that added spark and determination to the Team. I am equally excited to welcome the very talented Kyffin Simpson to our Team and looking forward to sharing our car with him for all the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races.”