Inside the SCCA - Data acquisition

By December 3, 2022 1:35 PM

The guest on Episode 78 of Inside the SCCA is Tim Wise. Tim tells the story of how he became one of the first data acquisition engineers in IndyCar racing…and how he is now using that knowledge to help him go faster in club races. He shares some of that knowledge with us…in a way even we could understand.

