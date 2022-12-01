Live Fast Motorsports to field ECR-supported Chevy in Cup

Live Fast Motorsports will field a Chevrolet entry in the NASCAR Cup Series season next and receive support from ECR engines.

“Our team is excited to make this transition to Chevrolet,” said BJ McLeod, co-owner and driver of Live Fast Motorsports. “Chevrolet Camaros have proven great success on the track, and Live Fast Motorsports is looking forward to becoming a part of this advance.”

The single-car team is owned by McLeod as well as former Cup Series driver Matt Tifft and Joe Folk. The team had been running Fords.

ECR will provide the team with engine rebuild services throughout the season. ECR is a branch of Richard Childress Racing.

Live Fast Motorsports is based in Mooresville, North Carolina. The organization debuted in 2021.

No driver changes were announced for the team for next season as McLeod split the No. 78 with four other drivers during the 2022 season.

“We’re looking forward to racing for Chevrolet, the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR,” said Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports. “We’ll also be getting engine support from ECR engines, and we know our program will benefit from their technologies and power under the hood.”