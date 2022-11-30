Hughes, Rast team at McLaren in Formula E

Jake Hughes will complete NEOM McLaren Formula E team’s driver lineup for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, joining Rene Rast on the two-car entry.

Hughes has more than 10 years’ experience in single-seaters across BRDC Formula 4, where he became its inaugural champion, Formula Renault and eventually graduating to Formula 2 for 2022, having secured several during a prior stint in Formula 3.

Alongside his Formula 2 campaign, Hughes took on the role of Reserve and Development Driver with Mercedes-EQ, contributing to title-winning campaigns. Hughes will now graduate to a race seat at the team as it kicks off its Gen3 effort under the McLaren banner.

“First and foremost, I’m very proud and feel very privileged to become part of the McLaren Racing family, being given the chance to represent such a prestigious brand,” says 28-year-old Briton Hughes. “Growing up, McLaren was one of the teams that inspired me to start racing. To now go full circle, representing the team myself in Formula E feels incredible. I’ve obviously been with the Formula E team in a different guise before and we have already achieved great results. It’s good to have that relationship and I know what’s expected of me.”

“Coming in at a time where a new generation car is introduced in the series excites me. It feels like a good opportunity and chance, especially being a rookie in Season 9. It’s set to be a great year and I can’t wait to kick off the journey ahead!”

Rast makes his return to Formula E after a full-time stint with Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler back in Season 7, with a best result of second in Puebla. The Minden-born driver’s first appearance in the series came back in 2015-16 and was followed by a stint with Audi back at the Season 6 six-race nine-day finale in Berlin that earned him a full-time drive a year later. He scored his first Formula E silverware on home soil in the German capital, having impressed with his swashbuckling, combative driving style.

Rast is also a triple DTM champion, coming out on top in 2017, 2019 and 2020, and he has claimed overall wins at the 2012 and 2014 24 Hours of Spa, 2014 24 Hours of Nurburgring and class wins at the 2012 and 2016 24 Hours of Daytona.

“I am delighted to announce our full driver lineup for our inaugural season in Formula E,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “A hugely exciting prospect in single-seater competition, Jake also has a history with the team as a development and reserve driver. Alongside Rene, who is particularly skilled in a wide range of series, which includes previous experience in Formula E, I believe that this pairing will be crucial in helping us hit the ground running in our first season in the series as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.”