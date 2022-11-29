Binotto resigns as Ferrari team principal

Mattia Binotto has resigned from his position as Ferrari team principal and will leave the company on December 31.

Ferrari made a clear step forward after two underperforming seasons in 2020 and 2021, finishing second in the constructors’ championship this year and winning four races. However, it made a number of strategic errors and had poor reliability that led to it falling out of title contention early on despite a very quick car.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Binotto said. “I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me.

“I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Binotto has been in the role since taking over from Maurizio Arrivabene in 2019 and Ferrari says it expects to finalize a replacement in the new year. Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur has been linked with the position since rumors surfaced of Binotto’s departure two weeks ago ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna says Binotto leaves the team well-placed to challenge for championships next season and in the near future.

“I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year,” Vigna said. “As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport.

“Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”