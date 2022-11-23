McConnell joins JBXE for Extreme E season-finale in Uruguay

Fraser McConnell will make his Extreme E debut driving for JBXE in the season-ending Energy X Prix in Uruguay this weekend.

McConnell, a Nitro Rallycross race winner, had served as the series’ designated male reserve driver from the second round of the season in place of Timo Scheider, who’d been called up to XITE Energy Racing.

But with Ezequiel Companc joining XITE, Scheider returning to his former role, and previous JBXE driver Kevin Hansen moving over to Veloce Racing in a multi-year deal, the door was opened for McConnell to suit up alongside Hedda Hosas.

“As the Championship Driver for the last three rounds, I have been able to get a closer look at how all of the teams operate, and I am very pleased to be jumping into the yellow and white JBXE machine alongside Hedda,” said McConnell. “I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting some work done.”

JBXE team owner Jenson Button said: “I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Fraser in action recently and I couldn’t be happier to have him join JBXE for our final race of the season. Knowing how quick he is, I can’t wait to see him battle it out in JBXE colours alongside Hedda.”

McConnell to JBXE is one of a number of driver moves taking place ahead of the conclusion of the all-electric off-road series’ second season.

Joining the younger Hansen brother at Veloce will be reigning champion driver Molly Taylor, who has been out of the series since contesting the season opener for Saudi Arabia for JBXE.

Meanwhile, a scheduling conflict means that Kyle LeDuc is missing a round for the first time, his spot at Chip Ganassi Racing being taken by RJ Anderson.

Lastly, there’s a change to the female side of the reserves bench with Klara Andersson continuing with Abt Cupra after an impressive debut in Chile. Her spot as Championship Driver is being filled by Christine Giampaoli Zonca who recently departed Veloce with Lance Woolridge, who is currently unattached.