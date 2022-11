John Force, 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion; Brittany Force, 2022 NHRA Top Fuel champion and two-time NHRA Top Fuel champion; and Robert Hight, three-time NHRA Funny Car champion, have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend. Click here to register, or here to learn more.