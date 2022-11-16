IndyCar announces musical acts for 2023 Iowa doubleheader

The second edition of the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway will feature more high-profile music acts to complement the two days of racing on the 0.875-mile oval as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran will be featured at the venue carved into the middle of Newton’s corn fields.

“When we first agreed to hold the event in Newton, we knew we wanted to make it the best and biggest event on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule,” said Hy-Vee Chairman Randy Edeker. “We made the weekend quite the spectacle in 2022; however, we knew we could top our efforts when planning for 2023, and I think our lineup of concerts shows just that. This is an event you won’t want to miss.”

Underwood will perform before Saturday’s race and Chesney will follow to close the day. On Sunday, the Zac Brown Band will play prior to the race and afterwards, Sheeran will bring an end to the event.

According to IndyCar, “Ticket renewals for the 2023 Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend will begin on Monday, November 21 and fans can register now for an exclusive pre-sale opportunity at https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/ before tickets go on sale to everyone on Monday, December 5.”