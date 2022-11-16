Extreme E looking at U.S. event for season three

Extreme E has revealed its calendar for its third season, with a race in the U.S. listed as a possibility.

For the third year in a row, the season will begin in Saudi Arabia, on March 11-12, before making the trip to Scotland two months later. Scotland had been mooted as a possible location since the inaugural season’s COVID-enduced calendar shuffle, but apart from a last-minute race in Dorset, England last year, the UK has remained off the schedule.

After that, the series will return to Sardinia for the third season in a row, capping off the fully-confirmed dates.

In mid-September, a race in the Americas will take place, with either Brazil or the United States listed as the location, while the season finale in Chile will take place afterwards on a date to be confirmed.

Speaking at the most recent round in Chile, Agag highlighted the need for the series to continue to highlight climate issues, but admitted that the locations also needed to make sense for participants.

“The teams [said] we need extreme, but also we need some more accessible locations. That’s why we did, for example, a race in Sardinia,” Alejandro Agag, CEO and founder of Extreme E said. “We found that it was also easy to find messages and stories to tell, even in those places because climate change is happening everywhere. So in Sardinia you had huge fires, wildfires that happened so stories to tell, linked to extreme [locations].”

Agag also highlighted his keenness for a race in the US, and said that they had around 10 location options for the five-round season.

“We are looking to do a race, maybe, in the US. We’d like to do a race in the US,” he said. “We have, probably about 10 options, and we need to go down to five final decision.”

Extreme E Season 3 calendar (2023)

March 11-12: Saudi Arabia

May 13-14: Scotland

July 8-9: Sardinia, Italy*

September 16-17: Brazil or USA

TBC: Chile

“We have had two spectacular seasons of Extreme E so far and the third promises to be even more thrilling,” said Agag. “All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations we have visited so far, and to build on the impacts we have made in those areas and further develop our vital legacy programs as we continue to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

“I am proud to see the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there.

“It is also extremely exciting to potentially add a race in the USA or Brazil to our global championship, while returning to the UK, the birthplace of top level motor racing, is fitting. We cannot wait for the 2023 campaign to begin as the race for the planet continues.”