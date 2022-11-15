Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive, Bahrain International Circuit, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa has held the position of CEO at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) since 2010 and has been a fundamental part of the success of the circuit since its inception.

A keen racer himself, he has been involved in sports management and motorsport throughout his career and takes an active role in supporting the growth of motorsport in the region.

Prior to his role at BIC he worked for Bahrain’s General Organization for Youth and Sport and was also Vice President of The Bahrain Motor Federation. He sits on several sporting advisory boards and was previously a member of the FIA Single Seater Commission and the F1 Commission.

