Gibbs gets Cup call-up to replace Busch at JGR for 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing has confirmed that newly-crowned NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time beginning next season.

Gibbs replaces Kyle Busch in the four-car lineup alongside Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell. However, Gibbs will not drive the No. 18 Toyota next season, which was Busch’s number for 15 years. Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Toyota as he did in the Xfinity Series. Joe Gibbs Racing “intends to utilize the No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series in future years.”

Chris Gayle will move with Gibbs into the Cup Series as his crew chief. The duo won the Xfinity Series championship earlier this month with seven wins and 23 top-10 finishes. Gibbs has made 51 starts in the Xfinity Series.

Gayle was last a crew chief in the Cup Series in 2020 at Joe Gibbs Racing for Erik Jones. Gayle worked with Jones from 2017 through 2020, winning two races.

Gibbs made 15 starts in the Cup Series last season for 23XI Racing. He was called upon to drive the No. 45 when Kurt Busch suffered a concussion at Pocono Raceway in July that ended his season.

Gibbs earned one top-10 finish in 15 starts. He finished 10th at Michigan International Speedway in his third career start.