Radical unveils track-only 'Project 25' racer

Reinforcing its position as one of the world leaders in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers, UK-based Radical Motorsport has teased images of its new flagship, closed-cockpit track car under the codename of ‘Project 25’, which will enter production in Q4 2023.

‘Project 25’ has been designed to showcase the culmination of knowledge that Radical Motorsport has amassed through producing world-class racing cars from its UK premises for over a quarter of a century, currently present in 21 countries worldwide through its 33-strong dealer network. With exact specification details limited at the time of writing, the race car manufacturer can reveal that its all-new, track-only model will use the company’s signature spaceframe chassis to deliver outstanding driver engagement and feedback synonymous with the Radical brand. ‘Project 25’ is confirmed to be powered by Radical Performance Engine’s V6 bi-turbo motor, with an expected power output of 850 bhp.

Evolving from the prominent RXC model line, ‘Project 25’ was previewed to VIP guests at Radical’s end of season World Finals in Las Vegas on Sunday 13 November. Interested parties are advised to contact their local dealer or register interest through Radical Motorsport’s microsite from today, Monday 14 November. With production scheduled to start Q4 2023, and first customer deliveries by the end of 2023, ‘Project 25’ will be limited to just 25 models.

Joe Anwyll, Radical Motorsport CEO, said: “25 years. It’s a huge accolade for Radical Motorsport as a race car manufacturer and single-make racing series organizer. ‘Project 25’ has been designed and will be built to commemorate this milestone and showcase the knowledge and skills our UK-based engineering and manufacturing firm has to offer. We are proud to preview the first glance to press today after unveiling the car to our dealer network and guests of the World Finals [in Las Vegas, USA], yesterday.”

Radical Motorsport’s team will confirm more details of its ‘Project 25’ track-only model in early 2023. The last new model to be released from the Radical stable, the SR10, was designed, developed, engineered and manufactured in the midst of the recent pandemic, with the first model having been produced in December 2020. Today it is known as the brand’s fastest-selling model, selling over 100 units and counting.