More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

By November 14, 2022 12:01 PM

Six-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Clay Millican, Herrod Performance & Herrod Performance Engines CEO Rob Herrod, President of the FIA World Touring Car Championship and Director of the British Touring Car Championship Alan Gow, Senior Director for Sport at World Rally Championship) Peter Thul, SVRA President Tony Parella and NASA COO Jeremy Croiset have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend. Click here to register. To learn more, click here.

