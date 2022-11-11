Six more speakers announced for 3rd annual Race Industry Week

Six more featured speakers have been confirmed the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.

ED PINK, Legendary Race Engine Builder; MICHAEL COBB, President & CEO of SCCA; JIM RYAN, Vice President of SCORE International; ALBA COLÓN, Director of Competition Systems, Hendrick Motorsport; BRAD GERBER, VP Sales & CDO of NHRA and STEVE LEWIS, Founder of PRI & Nine Racing have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during

No charge to attend. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek