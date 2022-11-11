Six more speakers announced for 3rd annual Race Industry Week

Six more speakers announced for 3rd annual Race Industry Week

Industry

Six more speakers announced for 3rd annual Race Industry Week

By November 11, 2022 11:16 AM

By |

Six more featured speakers have been confirmed the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.

ED PINK, Legendary Race Engine Builder; MICHAEL COBB, President & CEO of SCCA; JIM RYAN, Vice President of SCORE International; ALBA COLÓN, Director of Competition Systems, Hendrick Motorsport; BRAD GERBER, VP Sales & CDO of NHRA and STEVE LEWIS, Founder of PRI & Nine Racing have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during

No charge to attend.  CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week, Industry

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home