NHRA announces 2023 TV schedule

NHRA and FOX Sports today announced the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule for the 2023 season. All 21 races, plus the two Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout events, will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1, including eight broadcasts on the FOX broadcast network. That starts with the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville, where eliminations will be showcased on FOX starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

For the third straight year, a race in the Countdown to the Championship will also air on FOX adjacent to a FOX NFL broadcast in September, putting NHRA on a huge platform during its playoffs. That opportunity led to the biggest audience in NHRA history in 2022, as the playoff broadcast from Maple Grove Raceway averaged more than 1.6 million viewers with a peak of 2.8 million.

Following the NHRA Gatornationals, the next FOX broadcast takes place during the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park on Sunday, June 25, kicking off a string of four straight races on FOX. That includes the entire three-race Western Swing in Denver (July 16), Seattle (July 23), and Sonoma (July 30), with another FOX broadcast taking place on Aug. 20 for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd.

The 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, the world’s most prestigious drag race, will air from Indianapolis on both FOX and FS1, including five hours of eliminations on FOX on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Ten early-season broadcasts will also enjoy a motorsports or USFL lead-in or will lead into a motorsports event, while the pair of exciting Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout events will receive featured coverage on FS1 in 2023. The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout, which takes place during the season-opening Gatornationals, will air on FS1 on March 12, while the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout, which takes place during the can’t-miss U.S. Nationals, will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 3 on FS1.

The eight-car shootouts in the nitro categories returned in 2022 and included the top drivers in the sport competing for big money and bragging rights in a unique callout format.

The NHRA and FOX relationship began in 2016, and NHRA and FOX Sports announced a multiyear extension of their agreement in 2021, including expanded coverage, the NFL adjacent event during the Countdown to the Championship, and five hours of finals coverage at the NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend each year. The partnership has also led to numerous innovations on the broadcast in recent years, with the NHRA on FOX team collecting six prestigious Telly awards in 2022.

FOX Sports and NHRA are also scheduling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, as well as shows featuring the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon across the FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing as well, as well as through the FOX Sports app.