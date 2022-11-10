Kelley signs on as crew chief for Stenhouse Jr.

Mike Kelley will serve as Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crew chief next season on the No. 47 Chevrolet team at JTG Daugherty Racing.

Kelley steps into the role as Brian Pattie leaves the organization for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Craftsman Truck Series. In the six years that Pattie and Stenhouse were together — including the last three when both moved to JTG Daugherty Racing — the duo won twice in 2017 and finished a high of 13th in the championship standings that same year.

“Brian and I accomplished a lot together and won two Cup races, and that’s not easy in this sport,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I’m grateful for our friendship and wish him well in his endeavors. Mike and I and the team will continue our preparations this off season and be ready for the new year with our Kroger Racing partners.”

Said Kelley, “We respect Brian and what he did for the company, and we wish him the best. We learned a lot together and I believe the previous successes and failures gives us the knowledge we need to be competitive and deliver the results for our partners in the coming season.”

It will be a reunion for Stenhouse and Kelley, who has worked alongside the team since 2020. Kelley was Stenhouse’s crew chief when he moved into the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014. The pairing also won back-to-back Xfinity Series championships for Jack Roush in 2011 and 2012.

“It’s been a little bit, but those championships with Ricky mean the world to me,” said Kelley. “It proves that a team can dream, work hard, and execute to reach the top. When you believe, it’s amazing what you can accomplish.”