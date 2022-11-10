CORE autosport team shuts down

CORE autosport announced on Thursday that the team will cease operations after 13 years of competition. Since 2010, CORE autosport had competed in a variety of racing series and managed Porsche’s North American factory effort in IMSA.

“From towing a race car to SCCA races in 1992 to winning races in IMSA’s top prototype class with Colin Braun in 2018, I have had an amazing, dreamlike experience in the sport I love so much,” team founder and driver Jon Bennett said. “This was a tremendously difficult decision, but as life outside of racing continues to take my focus away from the driver’s seat, I recognize that it’s time to bring this wild ride to an end.

“Thank you to Colin Braun who dedicated 10 years of his career to deliver flawless, world-class speed to CORE autosport. Colin’s speed and spirit enabled our team to achieve great success and multiple championships in IMSA. Most of all, I gained a wonderful, life-long friend.

“Thank you, Morgan Brady, Jeff Braun, Brian Colangelo and all of the CORE autosport team for the tireless pursuit of perfection and excellence. Our on-track success originates from the pit wall and the endless hours of preparation.”

CORE autosport collected 15 championships and competed in Prototype Challenge, GT, GT Le Mans, Prototype, DPi and LMP3. The team most recently won the 2022 LMP3 championship.

“Thank you to Porsche Motorsport for the honor of representing their brand for seven seasons,” Bennett said. “Under the leadership of Morgan Brady, CORE and Porsche collaborated to add many memorable victories and championships to Porsche’s long history of excellence.

“I was a fan of IMSA during the fire-throwing GTP days of the early 1980s and it has been an honor to be an IMSA competitor for the past 13 seasons. Thank you, IMSA, for all of your support.

“Now, it’s time (once again) to unclip the HANS device and become a spectator. I look forward to the rebirth of GTP factory prototype racing and the spectacular season ahead for IMSA. I will be there, just behind the chain link fence, watching with the excitement of a child.”