Record sale price for 2003 F1 championship-winning Ferrari

RM Sotheby’s today announced the sale of Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car at a world record price of 14,630,000 Swiss francs ($14,873,327). The Ontario-based auction house held a one-lot sale for this special car during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, the F2003-GA (pictured above with Michael’s son, Mick, who took it for a test run at Ferrari’s test track) featured new developments including a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics. Boasting one of the final V10s featured in F1, the car produced 930hp at its 19,000 rpm rev limit.

See more details from the sale at VintageMotorsport.com.