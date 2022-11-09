Cindric joins Elliott in Phoenix Nitro Rallycross field

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will contest this weekend’s Nitro Rallycross double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, joining fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott in the field.

Cindric is no stranger to rallycross, having previously contested the discipline’s second tier in what was then known as GRC Lites in 2015. There he claimed four wins en route to second in the standings. He also made a pair of appearances for Bryan Herta Rally Sport in Global Rallycross’s supercar category in 2017, taking a best result of fourth.

The 2020 Xfinity series champion recently tested Nitro Rallycross’ FC1-X all-electric race car alongside Penske teammate and recently-crowned 2022 Cup series champion Joey Logano.

In securing Cindric for this weekend, Nitro Rallycross will have an active Daytona 500 winner and Cup series champion both in its field for the very first time.

Elliott, who was confirmed back in August, will return to the series after making a one-off appearance in the season finale last year. There he showed well, beating veteran Tanner Foust in a tense one-on-one qualifying race (the result ultimately being reversed due a penalty for contact), before going on to finish eighth overall ahead of series frontrunners Oliver and Kevin Eriksson, and Fraser McConnell.

Kyle Busch also raced in the series last year, finishing fourth in Phoenix.

Nitro Rallycross is in its second year as a full motorsport championship and has already taken in races in the UK, Sweden, Minnesota, and California so far this year, with the two rounds in Phoenix this weekend set to be the final two of 2022 before the championship wraps up in early 2023 with two rounds in Canada and a finale once again in the U.S.

Robin Larsson currently leads the standings with 208 points ahead of Monster Energy RX Cartel teammate Andreas Bakkerud. Both have won this season, with reigning series champion Travis Pastrana and Fraser McConnell also winning to give the series four victors from four rounds so far.