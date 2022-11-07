Vettel opens auction for fans to be on final F1 helmet

Sebastian Vettel has started an auction that will allow fans to have their photograph on his final Formula 1 helmet at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion is retiring from F1 at the end of the season, and will be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. Vettel has been increasingly vocal about wider global issues in the latter part of his career and wants to use the opportunity of his final race to connect with his fans at the same time as raising funds.

Calling the project ‘The Final Lap’, Vettel is auctioning off spaces on his helmet for the final round of the season, where fans can bid to have their photo in a specific area. The design will feature a thousand different images and all of the proceeds raised will go towards Vettel’s environmental projects as he moves on from F1.

Fans wanting to get involved in the auction can do so here.

The auction will end at 15:00 ET on Thursday, 10 November.