Brabham leads TA practice at COTA, Mosack heads TA2

Practice is now complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of The Americas.

In the TA class, Matthew Brabham in the No. 20 Concord American Flagpole Ford Mustang topped the speed charts with a lap time of 2m04.190s, followed by Boris Said in the No. 2 Technique Chassis/STEEL-IT/Weaver Dodge Challenger with a time of 2m04.760s. Chris Dyson in the No. 16 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang was third with a time of 2m05.709s. Gustavo Ortega in the No. 17 Chocron Racing Team Corvette was fourth with a time of 2m07.114s, and Ken Thwaits in the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro was fifth with a 2m08.108s.

Adam Andretti in the No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang was seventh overall and the fastest TAH entry with a time of 2m09.390s.

Marc Austin in the No. 11 MAD Race Sim Lab Mercedes AMG GT3 was the fastest in the XGT class with a time of 2m10.163s, followed by Western Championship competitor Matt Crandall in the No. 142 Avant Garde Collection Camaro with a 2m12.550s. Western Championship’s Chris Evans in the No. 92 Chris Evans Inc. Ford Mustang was third in class with a 2m15.159s, and Danny Lowry was fourth fastest in the No. 42 BridgeHaul/Bennett International/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG with a time of 2m15.787s. Western competitor Howard Johnston in the No. 32 IWS Acquisition Group Ford Mustang was fifth with a 2m34.564s.

Western competitor Michael LaPaglia in the No. 31 Papini’s/Johnson Tuning/FAST Ford Mustang FP350P was the quickest of the SGT entries with a 2m18.724s, followed by Dirk Leuenberger in the No. 25 Lux Performance Group Dodge Viper with a 2m18.918s. Greg Anthony from the Western Championship was third in the class with a 2m19.873s, with Milton Grant fourth in his No. 55 Sentry Self Storage/Springhill Suites Porsche 991.1 with a 2m21.525s. Carey Grant rounded out the top five in his No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche GT3 Cup with a 2m24.542s.

Western Championship driver Xuanqian Wang in the No. 122 AURALIC North America McLaren 570S GT4 was fastest of the GT cars with a time of 2m18.670s, followed by Chris Coffey in the No. 97 Traffic Grafix/Deft Motion/PR2 Racing Maserati MC GT4 with a time of 2m19.847s. Jacob Deily was third in the No. 70 Hyundai Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N TCR with a time of 2m20.561s, followed by Billy Griffin in the No. 14 Griffin Auto Car/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang with a 2m20.872s. Joey DaSilva in the No. 67 Ave Motorsports Toyota Supra was fifth with 2m21.576s.

In TA2, Connor Mosack was the fastest on the board in his No. 28 Open Eyes/Nacarato Truck Centers/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Ford Mustang, laying down a lap time of 2m10.487s. Misha Goikhberg in the No. 10 BC Race Cars Ford Mustang was second fastest with a 2m10.809s. Connor Zilisch in the No. 5 Silver Hare Racing Camaro was third with a 2m11.090s, followed by Thomas Merrill in the No. 26 BridgeHaul/HP Tuners Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang with a time of 2m11.417s. Points leader Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang rounded out the top five with a 2m11.447s.

Of the TA2 Western Championship contenders, Greg Tolson was fastest in the No. 80 Nitro Motorsports/GT Auto Lounge Mustang with a 2m13.600s, followed by Ken Sutherland in the No. 68 Cascade Sotheby’s/Wyatt Fire Protection Camaro with a 2m14.608s. Cody Powell in the No. 76 Titan Construction Services Dodge Challenger was third with a 2m15.467s, and Tim Lynn was fourth in his No. 49 Roof Options Camaro with a time of 2m15.645s. Dave Kunicki in the No. 67 Blue Max Camaro rounded out the top five with a 2m16.159s.

Full TA/XGT/SGT/GT practice results can be found here.

Full TA2 practice results can be found here.

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested Sunday, November 6 at 9:30 a.m. CT, followed by the TA2 race at 11:45 a.m. Both events will be streamed live here.

The races will also be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. TA/XGT/SGT/GT will be broadcast on November 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation later that night at 12:00 a.m. ET. TA2 will first air on Sunday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation later that evening at 10:30 p.m. ET.